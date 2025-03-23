Corient Private Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,488 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,630,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $499,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,289 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,023,000 after acquiring an additional 949,407 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,267,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,994,000 after acquiring an additional 775,470 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,248,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,697,000 after acquiring an additional 664,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,715,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $152,102,000 after acquiring an additional 495,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, CEO Philip G. Brace acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,300. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

SWKS opened at $67.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.01 and a 12 month high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 85.89%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

