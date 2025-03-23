Best Casino Stocks Worth Watching – March 20th

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, and Richtech Robotics are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares issued by companies that own or operate gambling facilities such as casinos, sports betting venues, and gaming resorts. These investments are influenced by factors like economic conditions, regulatory environments, and consumer trends, which can impact gaming revenues and overall financial performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

NYSE:FLUT traded up $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $243.50. The stock had a trading volume of 932,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,556. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $174.03 and a 1-year high of $299.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,106.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.73.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,649,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,593,353. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of -36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.20.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,119. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $29.99 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.14.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of WYNN traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $84.65. 365,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.83. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $110.38.

Richtech Robotics (RR)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

Shares of RR traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $2.27. 11,344,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,902,513. The company has a current ratio of 39.74, a quick ratio of 70.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.80 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of -7.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55. Richtech Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

