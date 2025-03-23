Promising Metaverse Stocks To Follow Now – March 20th

NVIDIA, Accenture, and Globant are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of companies that develop or profit from digital platforms designed to create immersive, virtual environments where users interact using technologies like augmented reality, virtual reality, and blockchain. These stocks are often associated with industries such as gaming, technology, and digital media, representing investments in the future expansion of interconnected digital and virtual ecosystems. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.68. 134,639,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,334,717. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.12. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The company has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $22.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $301.66. 6,666,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,423. Accenture has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The stock has a market cap of $188.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.79. 991,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,112. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. Globant has a one year low of $125.24 and a one year high of $238.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Read More