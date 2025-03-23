Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CRBU opened at $1.04 on Friday. Caribou Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.62. The firm has a market cap of $96.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,290.81% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Caribou Biosciences by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 176,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 163,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Caribou Biosciences by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

