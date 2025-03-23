Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.86.

PEB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,725 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $691,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $403,000.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.30%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

