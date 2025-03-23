Brokerages Set Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Target Price at $7.83

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.83.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MREO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Lifesci Capital began coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group
Mereo BioPharma Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:MREO opened at $2.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $5.02.
Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.
