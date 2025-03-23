enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.22.

ENGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on enGene from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on enGene in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of enGene in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Get enGene alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on enGene

enGene Trading Down 4.8 %

ENGN opened at $4.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $252.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of -0.61. enGene has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 16.87, a current ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that enGene will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of enGene

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in enGene by 1,410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 663,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 619,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in enGene by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,189,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 389,918 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in enGene during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP lifted its position in enGene by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 3,159,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,000 after acquiring an additional 101,006 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of enGene in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About enGene

(Get Free Report

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.