Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN) Receives C$3.69 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.69.

WRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$3.00 price objective on Western Copper and Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark raised Western Copper and Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Western Copper and Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

WRN opened at C$1.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$310.24 million, a PE ratio of -52.93 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 25.74, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Western Copper and Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.40 and a 1 year high of C$2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.56.

Western Copper & Gold Corp is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of resource properties. The company is developing the Casino project into Canada’s premier copper-gold mine. It holds significant gold, copper reserves in its Casino project located in the Yukon, Canada.

