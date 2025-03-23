Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN) Receives C$3.69 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.69.
WRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$3.00 price objective on Western Copper and Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark raised Western Copper and Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Western Copper and Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.
Western Copper & Gold Corp is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of resource properties. The company is developing the Casino project into Canada’s premier copper-gold mine. It holds significant gold, copper reserves in its Casino project located in the Yukon, Canada.
