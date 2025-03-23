Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases New Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,391,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,562,000. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 37,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 20,045 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of GATX opened at $154.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.51. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $122.00 and a 52 week high of $168.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.00.

GATX Increases Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sidoti downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GATX

Insider Transactions at GATX

In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $48,895.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,006.06. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $786,384.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,578.19. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GATX Profile

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.