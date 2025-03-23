Signaturefd LLC Has $198,000 Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,430 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CEMEX by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.82.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $9.27.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

