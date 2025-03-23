Signaturefd LLC Decreases Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 399,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $1,265,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.53.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $323.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.20 million. Research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SSR Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on SSR Mining from $7.15 to $12.05 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on SSR Mining from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

