Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,479 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDF. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,842.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 255.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average is $35.37. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $37.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

