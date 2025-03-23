American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,259 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the airline’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AAL. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

In other news, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $1,763,009.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,967,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,079,004.64. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $890,187.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. This trade represents a 31.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of AAL opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $19.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.