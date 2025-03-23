Brokerages Set Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Target Price at $18.04

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.04.
A number of research firms have commented on CSIQ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.
CSIQ opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $658.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $21.05.
Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.
