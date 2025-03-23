Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,889 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,176,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 17,670 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.70.

TLRY opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.97.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.34 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

