Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $604.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.47, for a total transaction of $646,326.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,586,026.21. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,275.44. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,792 shares of company stock worth $1,087,843. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,446,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,019,886,000 after buying an additional 275,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,095,542,000 after buying an additional 65,097 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,815,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,145,000 after buying an additional 841,772 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,175,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,661,000 after buying an additional 127,769 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,109,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,128,000 after buying an additional 812,337 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXON opened at $560.00 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $273.52 and a 12 month high of $715.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $591.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $542.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.70, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

