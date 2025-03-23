Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,726,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,920,000 after acquiring an additional 89,011 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,547,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,175,000 after purchasing an additional 82,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after purchasing an additional 108,039 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,834.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,344,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,475 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,083,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Pan American Silver stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 80.42 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $815.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAAS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.92.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

