Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CYH shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.80 to $4.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Community Health Systems Trading Down 2.4 %

CYH stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $365.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 522.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 264,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 221,759 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 39.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 158,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 44,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

