Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $84.18 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.14 and a 52-week high of $100.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.64 and a 200-day moving average of $92.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

