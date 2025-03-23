Signaturefd LLC Sells 359 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,954.40. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,524. This represents a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG stock opened at $96.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.70. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.84 and a 12-month high of $147.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.88.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

