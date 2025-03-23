Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 4,400.0% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $1,464,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. LBP AM SA increased its position in shares of Moderna by 4,643.2% during the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 184,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 180,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $32.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.86. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $170.47.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Moderna from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

