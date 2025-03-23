2,175 Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $106.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.61. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $120.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.61 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

