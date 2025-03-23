2,829 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 642.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $82.12 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1 year low of $75.86 and a 1 year high of $96.15. The firm has a market cap of $266.07 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.32.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

