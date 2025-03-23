Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $269,000 Holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HMOP. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 50,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 82,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HMOP stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $39.84.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.1077 dividend. This is a positive change from Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

Further Reading

