Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $962.24 and last traded at $955.92. Approximately 2,964,839 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,457,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $950.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,016.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $959.08 and its 200 day moving average is $857.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 30,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $981.92, for a total value of $29,933,831.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,876.48. This represents a 98.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,500. This represents a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

