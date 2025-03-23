Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Up 1.1 %

LPCN opened at $3.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lipocine stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,464 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.07% of Lipocine worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

