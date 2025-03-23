StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 658.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 118,275 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 643,535 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 432,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.