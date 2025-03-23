StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Down 6.5 %
NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.42.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile
Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending.
