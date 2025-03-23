Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.19 and last traded at $24.08. Approximately 24,898,619 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 71,588,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.04.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $105.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

