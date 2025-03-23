First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of FCTR opened at $31.12 on Friday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $27.39 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.71.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

