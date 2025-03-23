Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 5,388 Shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP – Free Report) by 153.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YSEP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 62,423 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,152,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

YSEP stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31. FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $94.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.63.

About FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (YSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

