iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,324,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 575.2% during the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $309.81 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $271.54 and a 1 year high of $337.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $325.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.27.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

