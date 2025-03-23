Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $467,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Price Performance

Shares of FCG stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.71. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company has a market cap of $398.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.75.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

