Harbour Investments Inc. Has $184,000 Holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NASDAQ:QBUF)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NASDAQ:QBUF – Free Report) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the third quarter valued at $505,000.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

NASDAQ:QBUF opened at $26.34 on Friday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $27.21. The company has a market cap of $102.73 million and a P/E ratio of 31.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.04.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF Quarterly (QBUF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the QQQ ETF, up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months QBUF was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

