iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Unified Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $55.96 and a one year high of $70.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.27.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

