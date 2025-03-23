ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $272.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ICON Public from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ICON Public from $284.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ICON Public from $221.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of ICLR opened at $184.87 on Tuesday. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $174.93 and a 52 week high of $347.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 9.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 33.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

