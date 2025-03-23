Analysts Set The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Target Price at $126.00

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,974.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,493.68. The trade was a 27.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SJM opened at $109.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.42. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $98.77 and a one year high of $127.15.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Equities analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -179.25%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

