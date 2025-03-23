BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $3.45 on Thursday. BRF has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). BRF had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRF will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 241,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 119,346 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 660.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,208,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,373 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 106,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 53,039 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 107,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 83,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

