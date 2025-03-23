bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $40.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Baird R W downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $2.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,683,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 166,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,841,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 43,382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 8.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,481,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 186,903 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in bluebird bio by 2,270.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 371,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 355,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 273.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 184,605 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
