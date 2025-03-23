Scotiabank Lowers Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$83.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.33.

ATD stock opened at C$70.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$65.95 and a 12 month high of C$85.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$72.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

