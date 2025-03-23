Brokerages Set Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target at $11.26

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.26.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $640.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $92,712.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,473.36. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,366,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,803,000 after buying an additional 3,063,172 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,561,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,348,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Teladoc Health by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,258,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,463,155 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Stories

