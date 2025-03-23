Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality (PRSU) versus Its Competitors Critical Review

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU – Get Free Report) is one of 196 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality 2.68% 47.55% 5.49% Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality Competitors -16.33% -154.67% -3.10%

Volatility and Risk

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality’s rivals have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality $366.49 million $16.02 million 3.01 Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality Competitors $28.77 billion $590.94 million 21.63

This table compares Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality. Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality Competitors 969 6313 12814 338 2.61

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.80%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 18.61%. Given Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality, Inc. engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services. The Spiro segment is an experiential marketing agency that partners with brands around the world to manage and elevate their global experiential marketing activities. The GES Exhibitions segment is a global exhibition services company that partners with exhibition and conference organizers as a full-service provider of strategic and logistics solutions to manage the complexity of their shows. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.