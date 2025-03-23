ITV (OTC:ITVPY) and Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Head-To-Head Survey

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) and ITV (OTC:ITVPY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adeia and ITV”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adeia $376.02 million 3.90 $64.62 million $0.57 23.93 ITV $4.50 billion 0.87 $261.22 million N/A N/A

ITV has higher revenue and earnings than Adeia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

97.4% of Adeia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of ITV shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Adeia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of ITV shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Adeia and ITV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adeia 17.19% 32.81% 11.24% ITV N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Adeia pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. ITV pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Adeia pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Adeia has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITV has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Adeia and ITV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adeia 0 0 3 0 3.00 ITV 0 0 0 0 0.00

Adeia currently has a consensus price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 34.41%. Given Adeia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adeia is more favorable than ITV.

Summary

Adeia beats ITV on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies. It also licenses consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes producers of smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; semiconductors, including providers of sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices; and social media companies that allow users to stream and upload user-generated content. The company licenses its innovations under the Adeia brand name. Adeia Inc. was formerly known as Xperi Corporation and changed its name to Adeia Inc. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters. The segment also operates as an unscripted independent producer of content in the United States; and produces content for local broadcasters and international OTT platforms in Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark. In addition, this segment engages in licensing its finished programmes, formats, and third-party content internationally, as well as finances productions. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts and streams various contents on its family of free-to-air TV channels; and offers television advertising services. The company also delivers content through linear television broadcasting, as well as on the ITV Hub, BritBox UK, ITVX, catch up services on pay platforms, and through direct content deals. In addition, this segment offers online advertising, HD digital channel on pay platform, and ITV Premium subscription services. The company was founded in 1955 is based in London, the United Kingdom.

