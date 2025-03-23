StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Stock Performance

Shares of APT opened at $5.02 on Thursday. Alpha Pro Tech has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech stock. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 5.57% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

Featured Articles

