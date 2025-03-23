Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.13). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $31.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.97 million.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 48.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 55.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 30.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.
