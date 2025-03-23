Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to C$286.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$281.00 to C$286.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$282.00 to C$277.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$274.83.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$210.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$233.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$220.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.70. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$198.61 and a 1 year high of C$291.53. The company has a market cap of C$3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.51, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

