Addex Therapeutics (ADXN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.42) per share and revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter.

Addex Therapeutics stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 million, a P/E ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.76. Addex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder.

