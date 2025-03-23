Addex Therapeutics (ADXN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.42) per share and revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter.
Addex Therapeutics Stock Performance
Addex Therapeutics stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 million, a P/E ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.76. Addex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68.
About Addex Therapeutics
