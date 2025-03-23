Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given New C$156.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$149.00 to C$156.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Dollarama to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group set a C$147.00 price target on Dollarama and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$146.25.

Dollarama Trading Down 1.6 %

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

TSE:DOL opened at C$148.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$143.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$141.92. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$100.30 and a 12-month high of C$156.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.42%.

Insider Transactions at Dollarama

In related news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total value of C$1,256,386.50. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

