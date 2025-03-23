United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of UG stock opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.73.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 28.30%.

United-Guardian Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.57%. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United-Guardian by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in United-Guardian by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in United-Guardian by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United-Guardian in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in United-Guardian in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

