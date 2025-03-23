TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TACT stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $5.52.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TACT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 145,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

