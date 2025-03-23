TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of TACT stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $5.52.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.
