Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WOOF. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 1.2 %

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

